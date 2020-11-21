J.C. Penney Has Moved Out of Its Plano Headquarters

Barricades block off the main entrance to what was once the grand rotunda of the J.C. Penney headquarters in Plano. In view through the windows are rows and rows of desks that have been cleaned out with signs on them that say “Done.”

At the tail end of its bankruptcy case and after not paying rent on the space for several months, the department store chain has quietly vacated its headquarters.

Penney, which has been reorganizing in bankruptcy since May, declined to comment on its corporate office status. It’s behind on its rent but has not yet asked the court to reject the Legacy Drive lease. Penney had a 15-year lease and was paying rent of $2.45 million a month before its bankruptcy.

