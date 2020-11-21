DallasNews.com

J.C. Penney Has Moved Out of Its Plano Headquarters

Most of the employees at Penney’s headquarters have been working from home since March due to the pandemic

By Maria Halkias | The Dallas Morning News

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows the headquarters of J.C. Penny in Plano, Texas, the United States. U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney on Thursday announced to close 154 stores. More stores are to be closed in the following weeks, said the Texas based company in a release. Last month, J.C. Penney filed bankruptcy protection due to the impact of COVID-19.
Dan Tian/Xinhua via Getty Images

Barricades block off the main entrance to what was once the grand rotunda of the J.C. Penney headquarters in Plano. In view through the windows are rows and rows of desks that have been cleaned out with signs on them that say “Done.”

At the tail end of its bankruptcy case and after not paying rent on the space for several months, the department store chain has quietly vacated its headquarters.

Penney, which has been reorganizing in bankruptcy since May, declined to comment on its corporate office status. It’s behind on its rent but has not yet asked the court to reject the Legacy Drive lease. Penney had a 15-year lease and was paying rent of $2.45 million a month before its bankruptcy.

