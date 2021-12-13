Irving Will Sue Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ Over Use of Public Wires for Streaming

Irving will pursue legal action against three major streaming services — Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ — to collect franchise fees.

The city says streaming services should pay franchise fees because they deliver services to customers through wires located in the public right-of-way.

The city council voted to approve a contract last week with the same three law firms hired by Dallas, Grand Prairie, Plano, and Frisco, which have announced similar lawsuits.

The move comes as customers have shifted from traditional cable TV providers, such as AT&T, which are required to pay franchise fees to cities, to streaming services, which do not pay such fees.

