Home Depot Prepares to Hire More Than 2,200 Workers in North Texas

Spring cleaning comes with home improvement, Home Depot will be hiring thousands to prepare

By Logan McElroy

Home Depot is planning to hire more than 2,200 part-time and full-time workers in North Texas to prepare for the busiest home improvement time of the year.

The company will hire in-store positions, fulfilling online orders, unpacking overnight freight, and merchandising. Warehouse positions will also be available to help with shipping and inventory.

Home Depot will require daily health checks for all employees. Face masks and social distancing practices in stores will be required as well.

On-the-job training and opportunities for advancement will be available. The home improvement store also offers flexible schedules and expanded associate benefits.

Individuals seeking to apply can text JOBS to 52270 or use the website here.

