Home Depot Plans to Rebuild Its Tornado-Damaged North Dallas Store

Home Depot said it plans to rebuild its Dallas store that was damaged by last October’s tornadoes.

Home Depot has just started submitting its building permits with the city, a spokesman confirmed.

After the tornado displaced the store’s 160 employees, the company found jobs for them at other local stores. The staff was sent home early that night before the severe weather hit a few minutes later. Home Depot honored assistant manager Jordan Jasper, who made the decision to close early and likely saved lives.

