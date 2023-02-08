H-E-B Super Bowl Ads Make North Texas Broadcast Debut

Even regional Super Bowl ads are expensive and H-E-B, a regular advertiser for more than 20 years during the big game, has skipped buying time for the North Texas TV market.

But not this year.

With its Dallas-Fort Worth expansion underway, the San Antonio grocer is airing two 30-second spots locally, one in each half of Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The ads produced by Plot Twist, a creative ad agency started by former Richards Group creatives, feature popular H-E-B items with LeAnn Rimes’ "How do I Live" playing in the background.

