H-E-B Plans for Dallas-Fort Worth Go Beyond Frisco, Plano, McKinney

The grocer isn’t sharing many of its plans, but we know that it will take years to build stores all over D-FW

By Maria Halkias, The Dallas Morning News

Now that H-E-B has started construction on its first two Dallas-Fort Worth stores, what comes next?

The company announced in March that it’s making that big leap into Dallas-Fort Worth. In fall 2022, it will open its first two stores — one each in Plano and Frisco. It has also announced a store in McKinney that will open in spring 2023.

H-E-B hasn’t said much more beyond that, but we know that it will take years for it to open stores throughout D-FW and into your neighborhood.

The Dallas Morning News has put together an updated map of properties H-E-B owns including what they know about the company’s real estate plans. See the map here.

