DallasNews.com

H-E-B Buys Vacant Southern Dallas Grocery Store

The company didn’t disclose specific plans for the property

By Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News

H-E-B has purchased a building on West Wheatland Road in southern Dallas and near neighborhoods in Duncanville and DeSoto.

The 58,940-square-foot supermarket at 4101 W. Wheatland Road was built for Albertsons and opened in 1985. It operated as an Albertsons until 2004 and has been vacant for years.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“We recently purchased property in the southern sector of Dallas County in anticipation of future growth. No construction date has been set,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for H-E-B/Central Market, in an emailed response.

Read more about this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasDeSotoDuncanvilleH-E-B
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us