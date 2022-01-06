H-E-B Buys Vacant Southern Dallas Grocery Store

H-E-B has purchased a building on West Wheatland Road in southern Dallas and near neighborhoods in Duncanville and DeSoto.

The 58,940-square-foot supermarket at 4101 W. Wheatland Road was built for Albertsons and opened in 1985. It operated as an Albertsons until 2004 and has been vacant for years.

“We recently purchased property in the southern sector of Dallas County in anticipation of future growth. No construction date has been set,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for H-E-B/Central Market, in an emailed response.

