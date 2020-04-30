coronavirus

Grand Prairie-Based Six Flags Reports Q1 Loss of $84.5M

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. on Thursday reported a loss of $84.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Prairie, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.11 per share.

The amusement park operator posted revenue of $102.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.2 million.

Six Flags shares have declined 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 60% in the last 12 months.

