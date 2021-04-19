GameStop Announces CEO George Sherman Will Step Down

GameStop

The traditionally brick-and-mortar video game retailer has been working to make a shift to an e-commerce business

GameStop announced Monday that George Sherman will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer on July 31 or earlier if his successor is found.

The Grapevine-based company posted the announcement on its website.

On March 23, GameStop informed the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Board of Directors "has been evaluating executive leadership to ensure the Company has the right skills to meet changing business requirements."

The traditionally brick-and-mortar video game retailer has been working to make a shift to an e-commerce business in order to stay competitive.

Sherman's departure comes after Chewy founder Ryan Cohen became chairman of its board. Prior to Sherman's departure GameStop's chief customer officer Frank Hamlin and chief financial officer Jim Bell resigned.

