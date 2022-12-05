Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sells for $80 Million to Parent Company of Applebee's and IHOP

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP is adding Mexican to its menu of holdings.

Dine Brands Global Inc. said Monday that it will acquire Fort Worth-based Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for $80 million in cash. The Glendale, Calif.-based company owns, operates and franchises more than 3,400 Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants.

Founded near the Texas Christian University campus in 2001, Fuzzy’s is a highly franchised fast-casual chain with 138 restaurants in 18 states and long-term development agreements that could nearly double its locations. Atlanta-based private equity firm NRD Holding Co. acquired Fuzzy’s in 2016.

