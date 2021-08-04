Fort Worth

Dutch Bros Coffee Makes Its Way to Fort Worth

The Oregon-based company says they're excited to open doors Friday, August 6 at their grand opening

There's a new coffee shop brewing, and they're headed to Fort Worth.

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first location in Fort Worth on Friday, August 6 at 3007 Altamesa Blvd from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The coffee chain serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

Founded in 1992, the Oregon-based company says they're "stoked to share the 'Dutch Luv' with the Fort Worth community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks."

"We're so excited to be part of the Fort Worth community," said Chloe Weitzel, local operator of Dutch Bros Fort Worth "We can't wait to serve everyone Friday!" 

The Fort Worth hours for Dutch Bros Coffee are Sunday - Thursday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m or Friday - Saturday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information about Dutch Bros, visit their website.

