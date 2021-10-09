Dozens of Southwest Flights Canceled at Love Field Saturday

Dozens of Southwest Airlines flights were canceled and more than 100 others were delayed at Dallas Love Field on Saturday, data shows.

The website FlightAware, which tracks delays and cancelations nationwide, showed 70 Southwest flights were canceled and 130 were delayed Saturday. Two Delta Airlines flights were also canceled at Love Field.

Southwest Airlines said the canceled and delayed flights were caused by air traffic control issues and bad weather. The airline urged customers to rebook and check their flight status on Southwest.com.

"Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend as we work to recover our operation. We’re working diligently to accommodate affected customers as quickly as possible," a Southwest spokesperson said in a written statement. "We’re asking our Customers whose travel is affected travel to explore self-service rebooking options and check their flight status on Southwest.com."