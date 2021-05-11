Downtown Dallas Skyscrapper To Be Sold at Foreclosure

The 40-story Bryan Tower is scheduled for a June 1 forced sale by lenders, according to Dallas County records. The lenders seeking the foreclosure hold a $70 million loan on the high-rise.

Bryan Tower has suffered a decline in occupancy because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of its largest office tenant, hospital company Baylor Scott & White. Occupancy has fallen to only about 35%, according to reports from special servicers that have taken over administration of the building’s debt.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.