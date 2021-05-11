DallasNews.com

Downtown Dallas Skyscrapper To Be Sold at Foreclosure

Built in 1973, Bryan Tower was one of the first modern reflective glass high-rises built in Dallas

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

The 40-story Bryan Tower is scheduled for a June 1 forced sale by lenders, according to Dallas County records. The lenders seeking the foreclosure hold a $70 million loan on the high-rise.

Bryan Tower has suffered a decline in occupancy because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of its largest office tenant, hospital company Baylor Scott & White. Occupancy has fallen to only about 35%, according to reports from special servicers that have taken over administration of the building’s debt.

