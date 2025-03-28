Saks Global says it will keep the historic Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus store open through the end of the 2025 holiday season and then reimagine the space for the future.

The luxury retailer announced Friday that it would keep the downtown store open while evaluating plans with the city to transform the building into a "modern fashion, art, and entertainment destination."

In February, the company’s new owners, Saks Global, announced they were forced to close the landmark location due to a lease dispute with a property owner. City leaders were persistent and worked through a complicated lease agreement to remove barriers for the company. Still, Saks' leadership stood pat and firmly stated they intended to close the store on March 31 until Friday's announcement.

The building is now expected to house an innovative format to "serve its customers and the community while supporting the resurgence of Downtown Dallas."

Saks said potential concepts for the reimagined space include a luxury retail experience, a curated art exhibition, and a fashion and event center, and that proposals include a fashion design and manufacturing incubator in Downtown Dallas.

“We deeply admire the city's passion and unwavering dedication to Neiman Marcus’ storied legacy in Dallas. The potential reimagination of this iconic shopping destination reinforces Saks Global’s commitment to redefining the luxury shopping experience,” said Marc Metrick, Chief Executive Officer of Saks Global. “As we explore opportunities for the Downtown store, along with the planned renovation at the NorthPark store, we will evaluate the opportunity to utilize both locations to serve different customer needs in the Dallas market.”

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said the city was excited Saks Global reconsidered its plans to close the store and will explore opportunities to transform the space into "an international beacon and economic engine for fashion, just as the Neiman Marcus founders intended when they opened the store more than 100 years ago."

“We look forward to exploring what‘s on the horizon and are committed to continuing our conversations with the Saks Global team,” Bizor Tolbert said.

Saks said The Zodiac and the Bridal Salon will remain open during the exploratory period.

Neiman Marcus opened the store in 1907, and it was a cornerstone of the downtown community for more than 100 years.

"Neiman Marcus has shaped the city’s fashion landscape while fostering deep connections through charitable giving, cultural contributions, and civic engagement. Saks Global remains deeply committed to Dallas, honoring its rich history while continually looking ahead to a vibrant future."