Diaper, Tissue and Toilet Paper Prices Likely to Rise as Kimberly-Clark Warns of Inflation Pressures

Prices of toilet paper, diapers, facial tissues and paper towels will likely rise in coming weeks as Irving-based consumer giant Kimberly-Clark warned Monday that inflation and supply chain concerns aren’t “likely to be resolved quickly.”

The maker of household items such as Huggies diapers, Kleenex facial tissues and Scott paper towels also cut its annual forecast for the third consecutive quarter. Adjusted earnings will be $6.05 to $6.25 a share this year, the company said, down from a prior projection of as much as $6.90.

CEO Michael Hsu said the company is facing a “volatile and difficult macro environment.”

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.