American Airlines' seasonal schedule includes first-ever flights from DFW to Venice

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is expanding its summer travel schedule with flights to Italy, Germany and Ireland.

By Briana Jones-Gill

A file photo of an American Airlines plane.
NBC 5 News

American Airlines is soaring to new international heights this summer with the launch of its inaugural nonstop flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Venice Marco Polo Airport and the return of daily seasonal service to Germany and Ireland.

The new route offers travelers direct access from North Texas to one of Italy’s most iconic and romantic destinations.

To celebrate the milestone, Fort Worth-based American Airlines and DFW Airport hosted a special send-off at Terminal D on Thursday, complete with Venetian-inspired decorations, traditional Italian food, and live performances by gondolier-style singers.

Remarks were delivered by executives from American and DFW Airport, along with members of the local Italian-American community. Bishop Edward J. Burns, with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, also provided a blessing for the new route ahead of its first departure.

The airline said the transatlantic expansion is part of its largest summer schedule on record from DFW.

The DFW-to-Venice route will operate starting Thursday through the peak travel season. On Friday, June 6, American is also launching seasonal daily nonstop flights from DFW to Dublin, Ireland, and Munich, Germany.

Travelers flying between DFW and Europe will travel on the airline's fleet of Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.

Air TravelBusiness
