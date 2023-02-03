Delta Adds New Daily Flights From Dallas Love to New York, Los Angeles

Delta Air Lines announced plans Friday to add new daily flights from Dallas Love Field to New York and Los Angeles.

The airline will offer two daily flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York and Los Angeles International beginning June 5. Delta is also increasing the number of daily flights out of Love to Atlanta to five.

All three airports are Delta hubs and all flights will operate on an Airbus A319 aircraft.

Delta currently has existing service at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. With the expansion at Love Field, the airline will be the only carrier with flights to both New York and Los Angeles from both DFW and Love.

“Dallas is a city on the move and on the rise, and you can add Delta’s expansion at Dallas Love Field to our city’s ever-expanding list of major economic wins in recent years,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “These new routes will provide our residents and workers with more options for travel while bringing more visitors to Dallas to experience all the great opportunities and amazing amenities that our city has to offer.”

Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning said the airline has worked for nearly 10 years to secure long-term access at Love Field and that they plan to serve the area from that airport for years to come.

“These new routes that will operate from a Delta-dedicated gate signal the continuation of Delta’s ongoing investments in Texas and our commitment to serving this community with flights to their top destinations," Esposito said.

Delta said they are also adding capacity at other Texas airports including Austin, Houston and San Antonio and have 20% more seats available this summer compared to last July.

As of June 5, the airline will increase the number of flights from Austin to JFK and Salt Lake City to four. On July 10, they'll increase the daily number of flights to Atlanta to 10, to Los Angeles and Minneapolis-St. Paul to four, to Boston and Seattle to three and to Raleigh-Durham to two.