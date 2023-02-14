Dallas Retailer Tuesday Morning to Close Half its Stores Including 24 in Texas

Dallas retailer Tuesday Morning is planning to close more than half of its 487 stores in 40 states including two dozen in Texas.

The company, which filed for a bankruptcy reorganization in Fort Worth on Tuesday, has already asked the court to reject 265 store leases and plans to close those stores.

Fort Worth has four stores closing. Other North Texas stores on the list are in Bedford, Burleson, Garland, Granbury, Lewisville, Plano and Hurst.

Gordon Brothers, a store liquidator, has been hired to carry out the closings.

Click here to see the list of stores closing, compiled by our partners at The Dallas Morning News.