Dallas Regional Chamber's Inaugural DEI Survey Finds Challenging Disparities

Texas can be a double-edged sword. It’s among the best in the nation for business due to its workforce and economy, but among the worst for health and inclusion, according to CNBC’s 2022 ranking.

The state’s dueling titles are a motivator for the Dallas business community to study local companies’ initiatives aimed at creating more equitable workplaces and enacting long-term change.

“When we look at that type of information, that’s the why,” said Hattie Hill, president and CEO of TD Jakes Foundation, at a Dallas Regional Chamber event Tuesday on the state of diversity, equity and inclusion in North Texas. “That’s why we’re all here today. Because we believe in the region, we believe in Texas, we definitely believe in Dallas.”

The chamber sent out a 72-question survey to its nearly 400 members with an active DEI contact. Only a quarter submitted responses for the chamber’s inaugural benchmark report on local companies’ DEI efforts.

