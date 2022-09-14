Dallas

Dallas Regional Chamber's Inaugural DEI Survey Finds Challenging Disparities

Of participating Dallas-area companies, less than half have measurable diversity goals for board members

By Arcelia Martin, the Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

Texas can be a double-edged sword. It’s among the best in the nation for business due to its workforce and economy, but among the worst for health and inclusion, according to CNBC’s 2022 ranking.

The state’s dueling titles are a motivator for the Dallas business community to study local companies’ initiatives aimed at creating more equitable workplaces and enacting long-term change.

“When we look at that type of information, that’s the why,” said Hattie Hill, president and CEO of TD Jakes Foundation, at a Dallas Regional Chamber event Tuesday on the state of diversity, equity and inclusion in North Texas. “That’s why we’re all here today. Because we believe in the region, we believe in Texas, we definitely believe in Dallas.”

The chamber sent out a 72-question survey to its nearly 400 members with an active DEI contact. Only a quarter submitted responses for the chamber’s inaugural benchmark report on local companies’ DEI efforts.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to read more on the chamber's survey from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas regional chamberDEI
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us