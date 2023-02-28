Dallas' Original Blue Goose Restaurant on Greenville Avenue Closing After St. Pats

Blue Goose Cantina on Greenville Avenue will close after dinner on March 19, 2023 after selling margaritas, queso and enchiladas in Dallas for 39 years.

The company has grown to six other locations in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Highland Village, Grapevine and Fort Worth, with another expected to open in late March 2023 in Grand Prairie.

The original restaurant, which opened in 1984 with a tropical Tex-Mex vibe, is closing because of a lease dispute, according to a press release.

The aging building was owned by the Fred Reisberg family trust and has been sold, the company says.

