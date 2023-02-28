Dallas

Dallas' Original Blue Goose Restaurant on Greenville Avenue Closing After St. Pats

It’ll remain open through its most popular day of the year, the Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade

By Sarah Blaskovich, The Dallas Morning News

Getty Images

Blue Goose Cantina on Greenville Avenue will close after dinner on March 19, 2023 after selling margaritas, queso and enchiladas in Dallas for 39 years.

The company has grown to six other locations in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Highland Village, Grapevine and Fort Worth, with another expected to open in late March 2023 in Grand Prairie.

The original restaurant, which opened in 1984 with a tropical Tex-Mex vibe, is closing because of a lease dispute, according to a press release.

The aging building was owned by the Fred Reisberg family trust and has been sold, the company says.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more on the restaurant's closing from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Dallaslower greenville
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us