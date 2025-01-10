Kohl's closing 27 underperforming stores, including one in North Texas

Department store retailer Kohl's says they'll close 27 underperforming stores and a fulfillment center by April, including one location in Texas.

The only Texas store on the list is at 18224 Preston Road. The fulfillment center slated for closure is in San Bernardino, California.

The Wisconsin-based retailer said they "believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base" but that "these specific locations were underperforming stores."

Kohl's said all employees have been notified of the changes and are being offered "a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl's."

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Kohl’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Kingsbury. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

In addition to the North Texas location, Kohl's plans to close one store in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Utah. They'll close two in Illinois, Ohio, and Virginia and 10 in California. See the list of locations here.

Kohl's operates more than 1,150 stores nationwide. The closures represent just over 2% of their footprint.