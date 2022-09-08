DallasNews.com

Dallas-Based Topgolf Targets Grand Prairie for New Venue

EpicCentral is off State Highway 161 and includes a growing cluster of food, sports and recreation facilities

By Alexandra Skores - The Dallas Morning News

top_golf
Topgolf wants to put a new golf venue in Grand Prairie near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district.

The Dallas-based company said Thursday that it is working with the city to finalize the plan. It didn’t provide a timetable for construction.

Topgolf said the location will create 300 jobs. The multilevel venue will feature the company’s outdoor hitting bays, big screen TVs and year-round programming.

