Dallas-Based Topgolf Targets Grand Prairie for New Venue

Topgolf wants to put a new golf venue in Grand Prairie near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district.
The Dallas-based company said Thursday that it is working with the city to finalize the plan. It didn’t provide a timetable for construction.
Topgolf said the location will create 300 jobs. The multilevel venue will feature the company’s outdoor hitting bays, big screen TVs and year-round programming.
Read more about the plan from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News