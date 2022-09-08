Dallas-Based Topgolf Targets Grand Prairie for New Venue

Topgolf wants to put a new golf venue in Grand Prairie near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district.

The Dallas-based company said Thursday that it is working with the city to finalize the plan. It didn’t provide a timetable for construction.

Topgolf said the location will create 300 jobs. The multilevel venue will feature the company’s outdoor hitting bays, big screen TVs and year-round programming.

