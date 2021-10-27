Uptown Dallas

Dallas Approves Tax Breaks for Kroger, Apartment Uptown Development

Kroger to build apartments above Uptown grocery store, including 76 residences for low-income families

What was once a controversial plan for a Kroger store in Uptown Dallas was approved Wednesday with far less controversy.

The Dallas City Council reduced the tax break to be included for the new store by half to a 10-year, $2 million tax break, according to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, but ultimately approved the deal because the plan includes 356 apartments to be built above it including 76 designated as lower-income "affordable units."

Kroger said the incentive is for affordable housing to be included above the 80,000-square-foot grocery store that'll be built near Hall and Central Expressway and not for the grocery store itself.

"Any time we have an opportunity to put workforce housing, that's the language I'm going to use, workforce housing, in an opportunity area, we need to take advantage of it," said Dallas City Councilman Casey Thomas.

Critics complained that several other grocery stores in the Downtown Dallas area have been built recently with no tax breaks.

Three members of the Dallas City Council voted against the deal, but 11 voted in favor.

