Corsicana

Corsicana Bitcoin Mining Operation Could Consume Enough Power to Light 200,000 Homes

The 265-acre site to eventually expand to 1GW of power, the company says, but will start with 400 MW and that's enough to power 80,000 homes

By Frank Heinz

A day after the city of Fort Worth announced they would begin mining bitcoin, a Colorado-based bitcoin mining company announced they were expanding their Texas operations with a massive new facility in Navarro County that will eventually use enough power equivalent to lighting roughly 200,000 homes.

Riot Blockchain, which currently operates a 400 MW facility in Rockdale, Texas, said Wednesday they were developing a 265-acre site for a digital currency mining operation near Corsicana that is expected to open in July 2023.

The first phase of the facility will use about 400 MW of power, the company said. That's enough electricity to power roughly 80,000 homes at peak capacity.

Future capacity at the site will be expandable by an additional 600 MW to 1,000 MW, or 1 GW, "via the 345 kV Navarro switch that is located approximately 1,250 feet away from the site." That's enough electricity to power roughly 200,000 homes during peak times.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Bitcoin Mining

bitcoin Jan 10

Tour a Bitcoin Mining Facility Run on Clean Energy Thanks to Niagara Falls

business Apr 26

Fort Worth Is the First City in the U.S. to Mine Bitcoin, and Will Run Mining Rigs Out of City Hall

“Upon completion of the expansion, Riot’s developed capacity will total 1.7 GW, establishing the company among the largest bitcoin mining operations globally,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “Riot’s ability to source such a significant expansion opportunity in Texas exemplifies the company’s partnership-driven approach with all stakeholders, including the company’s business partners, ERCOT, and all levels of government, to commit to sustainable economic development.”

Priority Power Management, of Arlington, will be managing site development, utility interconnection, power purchase agreements and power load flexibility for the mining facility.

The first 400 MW phase is expected to bring about 270 jobs to the area.

Riot Blockchain currently operates a mining facility about 50 miles northeast of Austin in Rockdale, in Milam County, dubbed Whinstone. That facility currently has a total power capacity of 750 MW, with 400 MW currently developed. It is believed to be the single-largest facility, by capacity, dedicated to bitcoin mining in North America.

During a winter storm threat earlier this year, the company shut down 99% of its operation in Rockdale to ease the load on the state's beleaguered power grid.

This article tagged under:

CorsicanabitcoinNavarro CountyRiot Blockchain Inc
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us