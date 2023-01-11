LIVE NOW: Frisco to Announce Major Tourism Project

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney plans to announce a major economic and tourism development Wednesday morning.

Cheney's announcement will be held at about 11 a.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this page.

No details about the project have been confirmed by the city or developers.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, public records indicate 100 acres along the Dallas North Tollway near Panther Creek Parkway are to be used for the construction of a theme park.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

That property is in the 2,500-acre Fields development, the paper reported, which included plans for roughly 10,000 homes, the headquarters of the PGA, a golf course and a $500 million Omni resort hotel.