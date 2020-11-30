City Creates Task Force to Solidify Dallas as an Entrepreneurial Hub

Mayor Eric Johnson will create a new task force Monday to examine how to make Dallas a top city for entrepreneurs.

The task force will be led by Mandy Price and Trey Bowles, two significant figures in the Dallas-Fort Worth startup scene.

The task force will be working with an April 30 target to recommend a course of action to Johnson and Tennell Atkins, who chairs Dallas City Council’s economic development committee.

