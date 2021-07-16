choctaw casino

Choctaw's Massive $600 Million Expansion is Nearly Ready to Welcome Texas Gamblers

The casino and resort’s new 21-story tower is set to open to the public Aug. 6

By Alexandra Skores, The Dallas Morning News

sky tower
Tom Fox, The Dallas Morning News

Traveling north on U.S. Highway 75 just past the Texas-Oklahoma border, a new 21-story tower rises from the flatlands and comes into view well before the rest of the popular Choctaw Casino & Resort.

The 300,000-square-foot Sky Tower is the latest jewel of the Choctaw Nation’s flagship property and represents a $600 million expansion that progressed despite the pandemic’s debilitating economic fallout.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

When it opens to the public on Aug. 6, it’ll offer gamblers and getaway visitors 1,000 new hotel rooms, six restaurants, 11 bars and a 3-acre, two-swimming pool area designed to appeal to adults with or without children in tow. The expansion also brings in 40 new poker tables and over 3,300 new slot machines, raising Choctaw’s total to 136 tables and over 7,200 machines.

Business News

Amazon 24 mins ago

GameStop is Snatching Up Amazon-Sized Fulfillment Centers. What is it Going to Sell?

pfizer 23 hours ago

Pfizer, Subsidiaries Agree to Pay $345M in EpiPen Settlement

And it’ll provide 1,200 jobs for Oklahomans and North Texans.

The tower in Durant, Okla., broke ground in 2019, and despite its price tag leaves the tribe with no debt.

Read more on the Choctaw casino from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

choctaw casinoChoctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us