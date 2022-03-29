DallasNews.com

Chip, Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Realty Will Open Grapevine Office

Justin and Theresa Mason aim to open an office for Magnolia Realty by the end of the summer near Grapevine’s historic Main Street

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Magnolia Realty is coming to town.

The real estate company, founded by HGTV reality series Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2007, will open a branch in Grapevine this summer, with co-owners and registry brokers Justin and Theresa Mason at the helm.

The Masons merged their own brokerage with Magnolia in 2020, according to a company biography. They are renovating a space for the branch’s new office at 128 E. Texas St., near historic Main Street.

An existing Magnolia Realty location in Argyle serves Denton County communities including Double Oak, Lantana, Flower Mound, Trophy Club, Roanoke, and Haslet. The company also has branches in Granbury, Austin, and San Antonio.

