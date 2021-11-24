Chase is Leaving Its Longtime Downtown Dallas Skyscraper

One of downtown Dallas’ biggest skyscrapers is losing its namesake tenant.

JPMorgan Chase is moving its longtime banking operations and offices out of the landmark Chase Tower on Ross Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The move — which has been rumored for months — will put the big bank’s downtown operations on five floors of Hunt Consolidated’s building at 1900 N. Akard St. at Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Built in 2006, the 14-story office building overlooks Klyde Warren Park.

Click here to read more on Chase's move from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.