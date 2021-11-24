Dallas

Chase is Leaving Its Longtime Downtown Dallas Skyscraper

The bank is shifting its operations to a smaller building overlooking Klyde Warren Park

By Steve Brown, The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Morning News

One of downtown Dallas’ biggest skyscrapers is losing its namesake tenant.

JPMorgan Chase is moving its longtime banking operations and offices out of the landmark Chase Tower on Ross Avenue.

The move — which has been rumored for months — will put the big bank’s downtown operations on five floors of Hunt Consolidated’s building at 1900 N. Akard St. at Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Built in 2006, the 14-story office building overlooks Klyde Warren Park.

