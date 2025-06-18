Cathay Pacific is adding more nonstop flights between Hong Kong and DFW this October.

The airline currently flies nonstop between Hong Kong International and Dallas-Fort Worth four times a week, but in October, they'll make the trips daily on Airbus A350 aircraft.

Chris Vanden Hooven, SVP Americas for Cathay Pacific, said there's been overwhelming demand for the flights from the southern United States and that the nonstop flight connects North Texans with dozens of other cities.

“Our daily service will provide even greater convenience for business travelers, families, and cargo shipments moving between North Texas and Asia," Vanden Hooven said.

Flights are available to book online on Thursday.