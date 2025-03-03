Campo Verde to reopen after change of ownership

A North Texas institution is reopening in Arlington.

After more than four decades serving Tex-Mex and American classics, Arlington's Campo Verde closed its doors in January after a recent change in ownership.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Late last week, it was announced that Arlington-based chef Mouhssine "Moose" Benhamacht was planning to reopen the beloved restaurant.

Over the years, the restaurant became known for its decor, including a train, tinsel, and 200,000 Christmas lights, as well as its queso-inspired cheese sauce.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The new ownership plans to clean up the place, but still honor its longtime traditions.

Benhamacht owns Cafe Americana in Arlington and previously was the executive chef at Arlington's Live! By Loews.

It's unclear when the restaurant will reopen or how the menu will change. Stay tuned.