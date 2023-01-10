buc-ees

Buc-ee's to Build New Travel Center in Hillsboro, 7th in North Texas

Gas station chain will break ground on Hill County location later this month

By Frank Heinz

Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

Buc-ee's says they'll break ground later this month on a new travel center in Hillsboro, their seventh in North Texas, with a planned opening in summer 2024.

The gas station giant said Tuesday they will break ground on a 74,000-square-foot travel center at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 77, just south of the I-35 E/W split.

"Hillsboro is one of the best forks in the road we've ever seen, and they have a beautiful, historic courthouse as a bonus!" said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Whether you're headed to Fort Worth and West Texas or Dallas and East Texas, you can make Buc-ee's your stop, coming and going. The City of Hillsboro and Hill County have been such great partners, and we look forward to being a great neighbor for years to come."

The Hillsboro Buc-ees, first hinted at in April 2022, won't be the largest, but it'll offer the chain's standard 120 fueling spots, clean restrooms, and a supersized convenience store full of tchotchkes, fudge, barbecue, kolaches and signature Beaver Nuggets.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Buc-ee's said they expected to bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Buc-ee's says they're currently operating 44 stores across Texas and the south, which includes locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Buc-ees will soon break ground for travel centers in Colorado and Missouri.

Texas A&M Jun 13, 2022

Buc-ee's Founder Donates $50 Million to Texas A&M for Hospitality Program

texas May 16, 2022

Buc-ee's Branches Out to Open First South Carolina Location

DallasNews.com Apr 7, 2022

Buc-ee's in Discussions About Opening a Huge Stop in Hillsboro

This article tagged under:

buc-eesHill Countyhillsboro
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us