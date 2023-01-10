Buc-ee's to Build New Travel Center in Hillsboro, 7th in North Texas

Buc-ee's says they'll break ground later this month on a new travel center in Hillsboro, their seventh in North Texas, with a planned opening in summer 2024.

The gas station giant said Tuesday they will break ground on a 74,000-square-foot travel center at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 77, just south of the I-35 E/W split.

"Hillsboro is one of the best forks in the road we've ever seen, and they have a beautiful, historic courthouse as a bonus!" said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Whether you're headed to Fort Worth and West Texas or Dallas and East Texas, you can make Buc-ee's your stop, coming and going. The City of Hillsboro and Hill County have been such great partners, and we look forward to being a great neighbor for years to come."

The Hillsboro Buc-ees, first hinted at in April 2022, won't be the largest, but it'll offer the chain's standard 120 fueling spots, clean restrooms, and a supersized convenience store full of tchotchkes, fudge, barbecue, kolaches and signature Beaver Nuggets.

Buc-ee's said they expected to bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Buc-ee's says they're currently operating 44 stores across Texas and the south, which includes locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Buc-ees will soon break ground for travel centers in Colorado and Missouri.