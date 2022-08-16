Dallas Love Field

Boutique Carrier JSX Adds Flights Linking Southern California and Dallas

JSX is also boosting its flight schedule from Dallas Love Field to Las Vegas

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

JSX is adding flights from Dallas Love Field to Orange County, California’s John Wayne Airport, expanding its semi-private jet service again in North Texas.

JSX, which sells tickets on its 30-seat Embraer 135 and 145 jets, will start operating daily flights between Love Field and the airport in Santa Ana that is popularly used for trips to Disneyland.

The flights will begin Sept. 29, and prices start at $499.

