Big-Name Dallas Gyms Will Drop Mask Requirements, Open Occupancy to 100%

Major fitness clubs Gold's Gym and Life Time will remove occupancy limits and no longer require masks at Texas locations beginning Wednesday.

Minnesota-based Life Time, a health club chain with 10 North Texas locations, including Addison and Highland Park, notified members by email that masks would no longer be required at its clubs.

"Our clubs are adjusting our protocols throughout our 26 Texas clubs, … including no mandatory masks or social distancing," Life Time spokesman Blake Bellucci said in a statement. "[Employees] will continue to wear masks at all times and have regular screenings and temperature checks."

