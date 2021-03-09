mask mandate

Big-Name Dallas Gyms Will Drop Mask Requirements, Open Occupancy to 100%

Several big-name fitness clubs are placing the onus for safety on guests, while others are continuing with pandemic protocols.

By Dom DuFurio, The Dallas Morning News

NBC 6

Major fitness clubs Gold's Gym and Life Time will remove occupancy limits and no longer require masks at Texas locations beginning Wednesday.

Minnesota-based Life Time, a health club chain with 10 North Texas locations, including Addison and Highland Park, notified members by email that masks would no longer be required at its clubs.

"Our clubs are adjusting our protocols throughout our 26 Texas clubs, … including no mandatory masks or social distancing," Life Time spokesman Blake Bellucci said in a statement. "[Employees] will continue to wear masks at all times and have regular screenings and temperature checks."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Richardson 2 hours ago

Richardson Police Chief Jim Spivey Announces Retirement After 50 Years of Policing

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

mask mandategym
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us