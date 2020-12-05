DallasNews.com

Baylor Scott & White Health to Lay Off 102 Finance Workers and Outsource Their Duties to India

Baylor has 52 hospitals, hundreds of clinics and about 48,000 employees, including joint ventures

NBC 5 News

Baylor Scott & White Health, the state’s largest not-for-profit hospital system, is laying off 102 employees in finance and accounting as part of a broader effort to contain costs for the pandemic and beyond.

The company confirmed the duties would be outsourced to workers in India. A spokeswoman said 18 of the Baylor employees would be offered positions with the vendor providing the services.

The cuts follow a much larger round of layoffs in June, when about 930 Baylor employees were ultimately let go. At that time, the company also cut the pay of 300 senior leaders, including reducing the salaries of both the CEO and president by 25%.



