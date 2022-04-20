DallasNews.com

Bacardi Sues American Airlines for Losing Hundreds of Cases of Imported Booze

More than 400 cases of cognac went missing while being shipped from France to Los Angeles, and Bacardi is demanding that American Airlines pay up

By Kyle Arnold / The Dallas Morning News

Liquor maker Bacardi is suing Fort Worth-based American Airlines over the disappearance of more than $65,000 worth of imported French cognac last year.

Bacardi USA, the American arm of the Spanish alcohol manufacturer, said in its lawsuit that the company gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases of cognac, a type of brandy from the Cognac area of France made under certain methods.

When the shipment arrived at Los Angeles International Airport after a flight from Paris, six pallets and three cases were missing.

