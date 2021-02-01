Fort Worth

American Airlines Tells Unions That More Furloughs May be Coming

Government aid runs out at the end of March and there are few signs that passenger traffic will recover enough for airlines to avoid more cuts

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

Marco Bello | Reuters

American Airlines is warning its employee unions that it may send out another round of furlough notices next week, just weeks after recalling workers from furloughs.

Just after reporting an $8.9 billion annual loss and facing a continually depressed travel industry showing few signs of improvement, American Airlines told union leaders that it may send Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notices to workers who could again be out of work after government aid expires on March 31.

The WARN notices don’t mean employees are guaranteed to be temporarily laid off. The notices are required by the federal government 60 days before an anticipated mass furlough or layoff. If American wants the option of furloughing workers in early April, it would need to get notices sent out soon.

Business News

Wall Street 3 hours ago

What Consumers Need to Know About Investing Right Now

4 hours ago

Nintendo Profits Soar as People Play Games During Pandemic

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthcoronavirusAMERICAN AIRLINES
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us