American Airlines Tells Unions That More Furloughs May be Coming

American Airlines is warning its employee unions that it may send out another round of furlough notices next week, just weeks after recalling workers from furloughs.

Just after reporting an $8.9 billion annual loss and facing a continually depressed travel industry showing few signs of improvement, American Airlines told union leaders that it may send Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notices to workers who could again be out of work after government aid expires on March 31.

The WARN notices don’t mean employees are guaranteed to be temporarily laid off. The notices are required by the federal government 60 days before an anticipated mass furlough or layoff. If American wants the option of furloughing workers in early April, it would need to get notices sent out soon.

