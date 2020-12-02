American Airlines Seeks Consumer Confidence in 737 MAX With DFW Demonstration Flights

American Airlines is taking the next step to return the Boeing 737 MAX jet into commercial service after it was grounded for nearly two years over safety concerns.

The Fort Worth-based carrier will operate its first public demonstration flight, with journalists flown from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Five more flights will cater to American Airlines employees in an effort to boost confidence in the jetliner, CEO Doug Parker announced in November.

Regulators around the world grounded the MAX in March 2019, after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet. That happened less than five months after another MAX flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea. A total of 346 passengers and crew members on both planes were killed.

Investigations of the two crashes revealed a problem with the flight control system was to blame. Since the first crash in October 2018, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has invested 60,000 hours – the equivalent of nearly seven years – investigating the cause of the two incidents.

The FAA cleared the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again last month, providing that the company and the airlines invest the time and resources necessary to make the proper corrections to the system and train the pilots on the aircraft.

American is the only U.S. airline to put the MAX in its schedule so far, starting with one round trip daily between New York and Miami beginning Dec. 29. United expects to start using the plane early next year, while Dallas-based Southwest said its MAX jets won't fly before the second quarter of 2021.

American Airlines has scheduled pilots to begin computer and simulator training at the beginning of December, The Dallas Morning News reported. Some 4,000 American Airlines pilots need to be trained on the MAX, but that will likely take place over months. American Airlines owns one simulator at its headquarters but has contracts to use other simulators in the area.