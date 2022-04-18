American Airlines Resumes Inflight Alcohol Sales

Monday, Fort Worth-based American Airlines will resume alcohol sales and service aboard flights.
American, and other airlines, halted their alcohol offerings in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Begining April 18, American will slowly reintroduce its buy-on-board program including alcohol and light snacks to domestic main cabin flights. Customers traveling on flights over 250 miles will be offered beer, wine and spirits," the carrier said in a statement.
According to NBC News, alcohol will be complimentary for long-haul international flights and in first class.
Both American and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines considered bringing alcohol back in 2021 but reconsidered after a surge in unruly passenger behavior.
American isn't raising prices compared with the before the pandemic, a spokeswoman told CNBC last month. Spirits such as new arrival Aviation Gin, rum, vodka and whiskey will be $9. Wine servings are also $9. Beer is $8.
American is one of the last major airlines to bring back alcohol. Dallas-based Southwest resumed alcohol service in February, when both American and Delta Air Lines also announced the return of hot meals to first class on many domestic flights.