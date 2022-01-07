American Airlines Puts Restrictions on Unvaccinated Workers as Federal Mandate Looms

Unvaccinated American Airlines employees will have to wear masks, social distance and weekly attest that they are healthy, but won’t lose their jobs as the Fort Worth-based carrier waits for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers is legal.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, American Airlines told workers Thursday about the new rules for those who aren’t vaccinated, including employees who received a medical or religious exemption.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The new rules for American Airlines employees begin Jan. 17. Pilots and flight attendants will still have to wear masks to comply with a separate federal mandate requiring them on commercial aircraft.

Jan. 4 was supposed to be the deadline for workers at American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines to submit proof of vaccination or an exemption to comply with the federal mandate announced by the Biden administration in September. But that deadline came and went without anyone being fired at airlines after various federal courts weighed in on the mandate with different rulings.

Click here to read the full report on the Dallas Morning News website.