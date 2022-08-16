American Airlines Places Order for 20 Experimental Supersonic Jets

Fort Worth-based American Airlines has put down deposits on 20 supersonic jets from startup aerospace company Boom Supersonic that could fly as fast as 1,300 mph.

American and Denver-based Boom Supersonic announced the deal Tuesday, saying the airline has put nonrefundable deposits on 20 of Boom's new Overture aircraft and placed options for 40 more.

American didn't say how much it paid for the supersonic jets, but it did say that Book must meet "industry standard operating performance and safety regulations" along with other conditions. Airlines such as American are hoping supersonic jets can make international travel more appealing. Under current rules, planes must stay below the speed of sound while traveling over land but can use supersonic speeds over oceans.

"Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers," Derek Kerr, chief financial officer, said in a statement. "We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers."

