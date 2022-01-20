American Airlines Pilots Protested Thursday at DFW Airport. Here's Why

American Airlines’ union pilots picketed Thursday at DFW International Airport as they push for a new contract with the carrier, but they aren’t ready to walk off the job anytime soon.

The Allied Pilots Association is bringing in dozens of pilots to DFW International Airport, American’s biggest hub located just miles from the company’s headquarters in Fort Worth, for an “informational picket” to put public pressure on the company to come to a deal after nearly two years of talks.

The union representing about 13,400 pilots is pushing for better scheduling and tools to make flying more efficient, which they say could reduce the number of delays and cancellations that have plagued American Airlines during peak travel periods. Pilots say erratic delays and cancellations are causing an increase in fatigue calls among pilots.

