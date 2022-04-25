DallasNews.com

American Airlines Looks to Hire 400 Reservations Agents in North Texas

American Airlines has about 30,000 employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth region

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is looking to hire 400 new employees to handle reservation phone calls as the carrier preps for a busy summer travel season.

American Airlines said Monday that it is bumping up its workforce nationwide as it prepares for the busiest travel season of the year and, for the first time since 2019, a travel season free of many of the COVID-19 restrictions that hobbled the industry during the last two years.

American is hoping to fill the jobs by the middle of May, offering starting pay of $14.74 an hour, along with benefits that include travel perks on the nation’s largest airline. The jobs are full time and office-based out of American’s reservations center near its headquarters in Fort Worth.

