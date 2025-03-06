Airlines

American Airlines adds daily flights to Tampico, Mexico

Fort Worth-based airline now flying to 29 destinations in Mexico

By NBCDFW Staff

An American Eagle Embraer EJR 170-200 LR regional jet.
Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images

On Thursday, American Airlines began daily, direct flights between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Tampico, Mexico.

The inaugural flight for the Fort Worth-based airline left DFW for Tampico International Airport (TAM) at 9:59 a.m. Thursday on an Embraer 170 aircraft capable of carrying 65 passengers. The flight landed about two hours later, and the return flight left for DFW at 1:04 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our global network with the addition of new service to Tampico, providing our customers another option to travel to Mexico for business and leisure,” said American’s Senior Vice President of DFW Operations Jim Moses. “This spring break, our customers have direct access from DFW to more than 230 destinations worldwide, and we’re proud to continue growing and investing in American’s largest hub.”

Tampico is a coastal city on the Gulf of Mexico in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas about 270 miles south of the border.

Tampico is AA's 29th destination in Mexico; 27 of which are offered directly from DFW.

