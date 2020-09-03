American Airlines Chops 83,000 Flights From October Schedule

American Airlines has cut 83,000 domestic flights from its October schedule during the last two weeks even as it holds onto hope that another round of federal stimulus grants could save jobs and service to some cities.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines has cut its global schedule by 55% from a year ago for the October month, the company confirmed, including a 48% decrease in domestic flying as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of letting up and passengers show little eagerness to return to the skies.

