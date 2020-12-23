DallasNews.com

American Airlines Begins Recalling 17,500 Furloughed Workers, Even With Aid Package in Flux

American Airlines has sent recall letters to all 17,500 union employees who were furloughed in October, even though congressional and White House leaders are still negotiating over a $900 billion pandemic relief bill that includes airline payroll support.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines sent a recall email Tuesday to every employee who was furloughed in October. The company also sent more than 8,000 paper recall letters to flight attendants and some other union members who are required to get paper notices.

American is moving forward with bringing back workers even though President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday that he wasn’t happy with the COVID-19 economic relief bill Congress passed Monday, urging lawmakers to come back with bigger direct payments for Americans. Still, airlines are looking at that as a delay rather than a rejection as lawmakers consider the bigger checks.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

