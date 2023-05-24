Allen Premium Outlets to Reopen Next Week, Plans Permanent Victims Memorial

The Allen outlet mall where a gunman opened fire on families in the parking lot on May 6 will reopen to shoppers next week with additional security. Meanwhile, the mall says they are moving forward with plans for a permanent memorial to honor the victims.

On May 6, a man armed with several weapons stopped his car in the south parking lot and opened fire on shoppers at the sprawling outdoor shopping center, killing eight and injuring seven. Among those killed were three children, including two young sisters and a boy who died alongside his parents. Three other adults were killed, including a mall security guard who died helping shoppers move to safety.

The outlet mall has remained closed since the shooting and for several days after hosted a makeshift memorial for hundreds of North Texans who came to remember the victims. A spokesperson for the mall said at the time they had no timeline for reopening and that "the needs of our retailers and our community will guide when and how we reopen the center."

NBC 5 News All eight people killed when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday, May 6, 2023, have been identified.

On Wednesday, mall officials announced stores could reopen to customers on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

"As we reopen, we do so with heavy hearts in remembrance of those who were lost and with care for those who were affected by the tragedy on May 6, 2023," a spokesperson said. "We will continue to pray for the victims, their families and all who loved them."

The center's hours will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Hours of the 120 individual stores may vary, however, as each individual business has its own reopening plan. Shoppers are encouraged to check with each store before visiting.

A mall spokesperson said they have been "uplifted by the incredible outpouring of compassion and goodwill from the Allen community" and extended thanks to the city, senior center, police and other first responders, along with "the many volunteers and agencies who helped those affected with needed services."

"We truly are AllenStrong," mall representatives said.

The mall also thanked the thousands of people who work in the mall's stores, saying they, too, were heroes on May 6 for "following their training" by locking down stores and escorting shoppers to safety.

"As they return to their stores to serve our community, we ask for your continued care and respect," mall representatives said.

Mall management said they are planning to create a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the shooting. The memorial will also "commemorate the enduring strength of the Allen community."

'This will be a thoughtful process which is anticipated to take several months," a representative said.

No further information about the memorial, including a possible location, was released.