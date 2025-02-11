Alaska Airlines set to depart Dallas Love Field for good

Alaska Airlines will stop flying out of Dallas Love Field in May, the carrier announced on Tuesday, giving up a presence it has fought bitterly to preserve for years.

The Seattle-based airline confirmed that “after careful consideration,” it will cease operations at Love Field and consolidate its regional operations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Alaska’s last flight out of Love Field will be May 14, the carrier said.

In a statement, Alaska Air said that “DFW is centrally located with easy access to all points across the Dallas Metroplex, and allows our guests to connect beyond Dallas to cities in the Midwest and along the East Coast with our codeshare partner American Airlines.”

Click here to read more on the switch from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.