Dallas Love Field

Alaska Airlines set to depart Dallas Love Field for good

The carrier’s last flight out of Dallas will be May 14

By Kyle Arnold | The Dallas Morning News

Passengers check in at the Alaska, Delta and Southwest ticket counters at Dallas Love Field on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Dallas.
Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News

Alaska Airlines will stop flying out of Dallas Love Field in May, the carrier announced on Tuesday, giving up a presence it has fought bitterly to preserve for years.

The Seattle-based airline confirmed that “after careful consideration,” it will cease operations at Love Field and consolidate its regional operations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Alaska’s last flight out of Love Field will be May 14, the carrier said.

In a statement, Alaska Air said that “DFW is centrally located with easy access to all points across the Dallas Metroplex, and allows our guests to connect beyond Dallas to cities in the Midwest and along the East Coast with our codeshare partner American Airlines.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Click here to read more on the switch from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Dallas Love FieldAirlines
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us