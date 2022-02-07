Air France Returning to DFW Airport After 2-Year Hiatus

Air France is returning to North Texas following a two-year hiatus after the flag carrier of France dropped flights in March 2020 in the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline is scheduling flights five times a week starting March 27, the carrier said. Air France plans to use its 280-seat 777-200ER jets for the DFW to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport route. It’s scheduled to fly Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to schedule tracking firm Cirium.

Air France has already resumed flights to 11 U.S. destinations including Houston, but is also bringing back flights on March 27 between New York’s JFK International Airport and Paris Orly Airport, the smaller airport on the southern side of the Paris metropolitan area.

