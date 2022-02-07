DallasNews.com

Air France Returning to DFW Airport After 2-Year Hiatus

Air France is planning to fly five times a week to Charles De Gaulle Airport, one of the last major international carriers to return to DFW

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

AaronP | Bauer-Griffin | GC Images

Air France is returning to North Texas following a two-year hiatus after the flag carrier of France dropped flights in March 2020 in the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline is scheduling flights five times a week starting March 27, the carrier said. Air France plans to use its 280-seat 777-200ER jets for the DFW to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport route. It’s scheduled to fly Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to schedule tracking firm Cirium.

Air France has already resumed flights to 11 U.S. destinations including Houston, but is also bringing back flights on March 27 between New York’s JFK International Airport and Paris Orly Airport, the smaller airport on the southern side of the Paris metropolitan area.

Read more about the return of Air France from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comcoronavirusDFW Airportair travelairline industry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us