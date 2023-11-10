AA launching service between DFW and Tulum, expanding flights to Latin America

Next spring and summer, American Airlines will add service from DFW to Tulum, Mexico and expand flights into Costa Rica and Guatemala.

On March 28, 2024, AA will begin yearlong service between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Tulum, Mexico with two daily nonstop flights.

“As Dallas-Fort Worth’s Hometown Airline, we are thrilled to create more connectivity across the globe and bring more vacation options to our valued customers,” said Jim Moses, American’s senior vice president of DFW Hub Operations. “Building on our international growth this winter, we are thrilled to continue expanding direct service from DFW to popular destinations our customers want to travel to.”

American will also offer one daily nonstop flight to Tulum from Miami and Charlotte. Tickets for flights to Tulum will be available for purchase starting Nov. 13 on aa.com and American’s mobile app.

In the summer, on June 5, 2024, AA will expand service into Latin America, adding daily flights to Guatemala City, Guatemala, and San Jose, Costa Rica.

The Fort Worth-based airline said this winter they'll operate their largest international schedule ever out of DFW.